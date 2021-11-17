UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 3,680 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Pacira BioSciences worth $3,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 178.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX opened at $57.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.05 and a 1-year high of $80.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.63 and its 200 day moving average is $58.04.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $127.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.69 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 12.01%. Pacira BioSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PCRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Pacira BioSciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pacira BioSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.92.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

