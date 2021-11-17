UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Holdings in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.09% of Medifast worth $2,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Medifast in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Medifast in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Medifast by 1,175.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in shares of Medifast by 1,264.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medifast in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MED opened at $230.36 on Wednesday. Medifast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.24 and a 12-month high of $336.99. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $208.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.64.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $413.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.80 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 87.41% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company’s revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.58%.

In other news, Director Kevin G. Byrnes sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.99, for a total transaction of $149,399.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,106.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 4,200 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $231.89 per share, for a total transaction of $973,938.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Medifast from $395.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

