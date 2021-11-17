UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Stepan worth $2,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stepan by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,441,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $293,641,000 after purchasing an additional 79,548 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Stepan by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,358,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,341,000 after buying an additional 54,183 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Stepan in the second quarter valued at about $5,616,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Stepan by 74.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,090,000 after buying an additional 42,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Stepan by 27.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,269,000 after buying an additional 25,496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

In related news, CFO Luis Rojo sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total transaction of $115,335.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SCL stock opened at $123.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.71. Stepan has a fifty-two week low of $109.08 and a fifty-two week high of $139.30.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $602.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.63 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 6.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Stepan will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.83%.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

