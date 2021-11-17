UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Takes Position in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 90,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.09% of Marathon Digital as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 360.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Marathon Digital by 63.4% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Marathon Digital in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 40.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Marathon Digital stock opened at $55.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.54 and a beta of 4.66. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $83.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.57.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.65). Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 14.92% and a negative net margin of 57.03%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marathon Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.80.

Marathon Digital Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

