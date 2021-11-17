UBS Group Boosts Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$75.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective upped by analysts at UBS Group from C$61.00 to C$75.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 43.82% from the company’s previous close.

CNQ has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James set a C$63.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$57.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$62.69.

CNQ stock traded down C$0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$52.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,690,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,092,129. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$48.83 and a 200-day moving average price of C$44.49. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of C$27.32 and a 12 month high of C$55.19. The stock has a market cap of C$61.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.64, for a total value of C$992,798.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,683 shares in the company, valued at C$5,345,373.35. Also, Director David Tuer sold 12,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.96, for a total transaction of C$501,100.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,341,333.44. Insiders sold 193,972 shares of company stock valued at $9,255,903 over the last three months.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

