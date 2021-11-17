UBS Group Boosts Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target to C$25.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at UBS Group from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 60.67% from the stock’s current price.

CVE has been the subject of several other research reports. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.98.

TSE CVE remained flat at $C$15.56 during trading hours on Wednesday. 3,974,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,337,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.34. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of C$5.94 and a 1-year high of C$16.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.40 billion and a PE ratio of 35.75.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

