UBS Group Increases Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target to C$25.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price hoisted by analysts at UBS Group from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 60.67% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, September 17th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$15.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.98.

TSE CVE remained flat at $C$15.56 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,974,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,337,250. The stock has a market cap of C$31.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$13.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.55. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of C$5.94 and a 52-week high of C$16.77.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

