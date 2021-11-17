UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS)

Equities researchers at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FIS. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.36.

Fidelity National Information Services stock traded down $4.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,851,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,534,594. The company has a market capitalization of $67.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 298.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12 month low of $104.29 and a 12 month high of $155.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,465,107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,330,889,000 after acquiring an additional 502,939 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at $352,000. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,850,324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $260,174,000 after acquiring an additional 450,350 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

