UBS Group Raises Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$75.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at UBS Group from C$61.00 to C$75.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 43.82% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$57.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$54.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$62.69.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock traded down C$0.37 on Wednesday, hitting C$52.15. 1,690,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,092,129. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$48.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$44.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$61.37 billion and a PE ratio of 10.53. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of C$27.32 and a one year high of C$55.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Darren Fichter sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.03, for a total transaction of C$522,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,707,866.37. Also, Senior Officer Corey B. Bieber sold 9,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.77, for a total transaction of C$427,764.21. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 193,972 shares of company stock valued at $9,255,903.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

