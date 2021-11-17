UBS Group Raises MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target to C$13.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price objective upped by analysts at UBS Group from C$9.00 to C$13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on MEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of MEG Energy to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial set a C$14.50 price target on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Scotiabank raised shares of MEG Energy to a “buy” rating and set a C$13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.31.

MEG Energy stock traded down C$0.04 on Wednesday, hitting C$11.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,869,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,363,338. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.85. MEG Energy has a one year low of C$3.14 and a one year high of C$11.98. The firm has a market cap of C$3.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.71.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

