UBS Group Raises MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target to C$13.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at UBS Group from C$9.00 to C$13.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MEG. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial set a C$14.50 price objective on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of MEG Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank raised shares of MEG Energy to a “buy” rating and set a C$13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of MEG Energy to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.31.

Shares of MEG traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$11.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,869,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,363,338. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.85, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.05. MEG Energy has a 52 week low of C$3.14 and a 52 week high of C$11.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

