UBS Group Raises MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target to C$13.00

Nov 17th, 2021

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at UBS Group from C$9.00 to C$13.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MEG. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial set a C$14.50 price objective on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of MEG Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank raised shares of MEG Energy to a “buy” rating and set a C$13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of MEG Energy to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.31.

Shares of MEG traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$11.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,869,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,363,338. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.85, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.05. MEG Energy has a 52 week low of C$3.14 and a 52 week high of C$11.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Analyst Recommendations for MEG Energy (TSE:MEG)

