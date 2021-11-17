UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY)

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale raised HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

HDELY stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.79. The stock had a trading volume of 87,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,159. HeidelbergCement has a 52 week low of $13.73 and a 52 week high of $19.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

HeidelbergCement AG engages in the production and distribution of cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western and Southern Europe; Northern and Eastern Europe-Central Asia; North America; Asia-Pacific; Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin, and Group Services.

