UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for UDR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 16th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.56. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for UDR’s FY2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on UDR. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on UDR from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on UDR in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on UDR from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of UDR from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UDR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.97.

NYSE UDR opened at $56.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. UDR has a 52-week low of $36.11 and a 52-week high of $57.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.04. The firm has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 280.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.74.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 725.04%.

In other news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $940,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $543,300.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 119,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,513,460.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,116,900 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in UDR by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,314,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,317,485,000 after purchasing an additional 441,223 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in UDR by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,828,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $824,259,000 after purchasing an additional 237,391 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in UDR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $337,689,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in UDR by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,811,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,936,000 after purchasing an additional 118,573 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in UDR by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,813,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,781,000 after purchasing an additional 27,022 shares during the period. 98.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UDR

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

