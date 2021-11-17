Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,401 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $3,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 34,850.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the second quarter worth about $83,000. 34.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UAA shares. William Blair raised shares of Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Under Armour from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Under Armour in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

NYSE UAA opened at $26.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 1.28. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.43 and a 1 year high of $27.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.15.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

