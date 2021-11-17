Unicly Chris McCann Collection Price Hits $0.20 (UCM)

Unicly Chris McCann Collection (CURRENCY:UCM) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. One Unicly Chris McCann Collection coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000340 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Unicly Chris McCann Collection has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar. Unicly Chris McCann Collection has a market cap of $203,431.98 and approximately $2,144.00 worth of Unicly Chris McCann Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.42 or 0.00070794 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.46 or 0.00070864 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.21 or 0.00095485 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60,422.16 or 1.00844901 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,252.97 or 0.07098231 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Unicly Chris McCann Collection

Unicly Chris McCann Collection’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins.

Unicly Chris McCann Collection Coin Trading

