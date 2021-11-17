Unido EP Price Down 2.1% Over Last 7 Days (UDO)

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 17th. One Unido EP coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000589 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Unido EP has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. Unido EP has a market capitalization of $16.85 million and $1.90 million worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.99 or 0.00069259 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.73 or 0.00070488 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.03 or 0.00092417 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,387.18 or 0.99607972 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,229.33 or 0.06976228 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Unido EP Coin Profile

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,144,968 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Buying and Selling Unido EP

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unido EP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unido EP using one of the exchanges listed above.

