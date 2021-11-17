Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) Trading 8.9% Lower Over Last Week

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. During the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market capitalization of $47.67 million and $9.95 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $10.12 or 0.00016896 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $106.83 or 0.00178299 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.30 or 0.00526232 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000685 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00016029 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.38 or 0.00075740 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00008905 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000589 BTC.

About Unifi Protocol DAO

Unifi Protocol DAO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,709,091 coins. The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Buying and Selling Unifi Protocol DAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using U.S. dollars.

