UniLend Price Down 15.9% Over Last Week (UFT)

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. During the last seven days, UniLend has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar. UniLend has a market cap of $26.13 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UniLend coin can now be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00001396 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00048439 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.85 or 0.00223722 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00010823 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

UniLend Profile

UniLend is a coin. It launched on January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,052,564 coins. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject . The official website for UniLend is unilend.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

Buying and Selling UniLend

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniLend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

