Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,371 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for about 1.9% of Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,515 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,797 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 206.5% in the 3rd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 4,138 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 8,465 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 4,435 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.75.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $241.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $193.14 and a fifty-two week high of $244.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $220.76 and a 200 day moving average of $221.29.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

