Unisocks Price Hits $109,382.18 (SOCKS)

Unisocks (CURRENCY:SOCKS) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. One Unisocks coin can currently be bought for approximately $109,382.18 or 1.81192281 BTC on exchanges. Unisocks has a market cap of $33.03 million and $52,616.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Unisocks has traded up 6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00048410 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.24 or 0.00224026 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00010921 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Unisocks Profile

SOCKS is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2019. Unisocks’ total supply is 302 coins. Unisocks’ official Twitter account is @UniswapProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unisocks is https://reddit.com/r/UniSwap . The official website for Unisocks is unisocks.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “SOCKS is a token that entitles users to 1 real pair of limited edition socks, shipped anywhere in the world. Users can sell the token back at any time. To get a real pair, redeem a SOCKS token. SOCKS tokens are listed starting at $12 USD. Each buy/sell will move the price. The increase or decrease follows a bonding curve. SOCKS will eventually find an equilibrium based on market demand. Buying or selling socks uses the uniswap protocol and accepts any token input as a payment method. The pool of SOCKS is a uniswap pool where 500 SOCKS tokens were deposited along with the starting value of ETH. “

Buying and Selling Unisocks

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unisocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unisocks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unisocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

