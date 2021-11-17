United American Healthcare Co. (OTCMKTS:UAHC) Short Interest Update

United American Healthcare Co. (OTCMKTS:UAHC) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the October 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of UAHC stock remained flat at $$0.04 during trading on Wednesday. 1,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,116. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.03. United American Healthcare has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.07.

About United American Healthcare

United American Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of management and consulting services. It offers services to healthcare organization and administrative services related to employee welfare and health benefit plans. The company was founded in May 1985 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

