United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) Short Interest Update

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 52.2% from the October 14th total of 4,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $366,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Bancshares by 25.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in United Bancshares by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 20.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBOH stock opened at $29.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. United Bancshares has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $37.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. United Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.89%.

United Bancshares Company Profile

United Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which operates through its wholly owned subsidiary Union Bank Co It engages in banking and financial solutions and focuses on commercial banking industry. The firm offers checking, savings and money market, loans, credit cards, merchant services, treasury management, and online banking.

