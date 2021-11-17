Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $156.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on U shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Unity Software from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Unity Software from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $196.01 on Wednesday. Unity Software has a 1 year low of $76.00 and a 1 year high of $207.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.52 and a beta of 2.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.32.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 44.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Unity Software will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.41, for a total value of $940,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ingrid Lestiyo sold 4,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total value of $558,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,239,416 shares of company stock valued at $161,251,239 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter worth about $601,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 9.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 220.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 4,614 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Unity Software by 801.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,227,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the third quarter worth approximately $666,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

