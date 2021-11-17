UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) Shares Gap Up to $3.09

UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.09, but opened at $3.22. UpHealth shares last traded at $3.49, with a volume of 168,143 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UpHealth in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UpHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of UpHealth from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of UpHealth in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of UpHealth in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UpHealth in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UpHealth during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of UpHealth during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of UpHealth during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of UpHealth during the second quarter valued at about $78,000. 45.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions.

