Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Insider Sells $3,191,839.64 in Stock

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) insider Thomas Layton sold 68,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $3,191,839.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Thomas Layton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 17th, Thomas Layton sold 8,252 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $375,383.48.

On Monday, November 8th, Thomas Layton sold 6,270 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $314,315.10.

On Thursday, November 4th, Thomas Layton sold 99,220 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.27, for a total value of $4,987,789.40.

Shares of UPWK stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,659,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,913. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.33 and its 200-day moving average is $48.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.00 and a beta of 1.86. Upwork Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.41 and a 1-year high of $64.49.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.09). Upwork had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $128.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork in the third quarter worth about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 101.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 54.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Upwork from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Upwork in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Upwork from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upwork presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.55.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

