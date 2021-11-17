Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Insider Thomas Layton Sells 8,252 Shares

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) insider Thomas Layton sold 8,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $375,383.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Thomas Layton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Thomas Layton sold 68,849 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $3,191,839.64.

On Monday, November 8th, Thomas Layton sold 6,270 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $314,315.10.

On Thursday, November 4th, Thomas Layton sold 99,220 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.27, for a total value of $4,987,789.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.00. 1,659,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,774,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. Upwork Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.41 and a 52-week high of $64.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of -176.00 and a beta of 1.86.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). Upwork had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $128.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Upwork’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPWK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Upwork during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Upwork during the first quarter valued at about $1,712,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Upwork during the first quarter valued at about $8,493,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Upwork during the first quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Upwork by 314.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 50,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 38,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UPWK. MKM Partners increased their target price on Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Upwork from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Upwork from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.55.

About Upwork

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

