UREEQA (URQA) Price Hits $0.32

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. One UREEQA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000529 BTC on exchanges. UREEQA has a total market capitalization of $8.85 million and $105,741.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, UREEQA has traded 27.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00068272 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00071434 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.74 or 0.00092304 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,409.41 or 1.00045409 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,187.89 or 0.06935653 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

UREEQA Coin Profile

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

Buying and Selling UREEQA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using US dollars.

