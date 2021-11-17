US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 284,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,954 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.90% of US Ecology worth $10,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of US Ecology by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,748,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,614,000 after purchasing an additional 129,830 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of US Ecology by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,122,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,133,000 after purchasing an additional 22,328 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of US Ecology by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,015,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,113,000 after purchasing an additional 37,991 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of US Ecology by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 912,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,226,000 after purchasing an additional 179,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of US Ecology by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 806,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,262,000 after purchasing an additional 29,548 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ECOL opened at $35.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.22. US Ecology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.57 and a 12-month high of $45.72.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that US Ecology, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ECOL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of US Ecology from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

US Ecology Profile

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

