VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Director Bradley Louis Radoff Sells 100,000 Shares

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Director Bradley Louis Radoff sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total transaction of $377,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Bradley Louis Radoff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Bradley Louis Radoff sold 39,437 shares of VAALCO Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total transaction of $151,438.08.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Bradley Louis Radoff sold 600,000 shares of VAALCO Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total transaction of $2,412,000.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Bradley Louis Radoff sold 140,000 shares of VAALCO Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total transaction of $547,400.00.

Shares of NYSE:EGY traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $3.76. 380,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,349. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.01. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $4.31. The firm has a market cap of $220.38 million, a P/E ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 2.27.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.79 million. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 26.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VAALCO Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 152,505 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 25,905 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in VAALCO Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VAALCO Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 877,934 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,634 shares during the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in VAALCO Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in VAALCO Energy by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 320,922 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 122,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.55% of the company’s stock.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.

