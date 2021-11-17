Validity (VAL) Trading 17.8% Lower This Week

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 17th. In the last week, Validity has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar. One Validity coin can currently be purchased for about $6.83 or 0.00011385 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Validity has a total market cap of $30.34 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004804 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00006281 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $450.48 or 0.00750908 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Validity Coin Profile

Validity (VAL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,443,802 coins and its circulating supply is 4,441,609 coins. The official website for Validity is validitytech.com . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Buying and Selling Validity

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Validity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Validity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

