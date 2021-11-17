Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Stake Reduced by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC cut its holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,517 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Valley National Bancorp by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Valley National Bancorp by 20.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its position in Valley National Bancorp by 21.4% in the second quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 1,339.3% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on VLY shares. Citigroup upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Hovde Group upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valley National Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Shares of VLY opened at $14.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.21. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.03 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.38 and its 200-day moving average is $13.50.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 31.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

