Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) to post $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Valvoline’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.47. Valvoline posted earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Valvoline will report full year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Valvoline.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Valvoline had a return on equity of 2,978.72% and a net margin of 14.09%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share.

VVV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

In related news, SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $53,796.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $148,125.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,033 shares of company stock worth $326,707. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,862,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $547,372,000 after purchasing an additional 213,023 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,156,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $503,763,000 after purchasing an additional 734,477 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,127,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $393,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,066 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,794,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $285,463,000 after buying an additional 2,986,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brave Warrior Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 7,618,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,530,000 after purchasing an additional 33,116 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VVV stock opened at $35.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.35. Valvoline has a 1-year low of $21.75 and a 1-year high of $36.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 21.83%.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

