Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) is Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s 4th Largest Position

Trust Co. of Oklahoma cut its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF accounts for about 4.8% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Trust Co. of Oklahoma owned approximately 0.21% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $13,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,246,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,550,000 after purchasing an additional 10,820 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 698,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,327,000 after acquiring an additional 12,731 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 423,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,033,000 after acquiring an additional 84,168 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,998,000 after acquiring an additional 42,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 221,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,521,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VCR traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $352.58. 425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,598. The company’s fifty day moving average is $327.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.99. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $248.56 and a fifty-two week high of $357.81.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.