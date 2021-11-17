Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Holdings Increased by Freedman Financial Associates Inc.

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,053 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 8.6% of Freedman Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Freedman Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $11,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.52. 19,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,117. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $136.01 and a 1 year high of $168.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.55.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

