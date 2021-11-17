Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,430 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% during the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000.

VWO traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $51.86. 101,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,026,306. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.14. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $47.24 and a twelve month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

