Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Stock Position Decreased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 42.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VPL opened at $81.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.15. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $74.46 and a 52 week high of $85.70.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

