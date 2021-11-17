Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) Short Interest Down 55.0% in October

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 903,800 shares, a decline of 55.0% from the October 14th total of 2,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 362,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.9% in the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 169,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,532,000 after buying an additional 11,622 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,352,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,463,000 after buying an additional 42,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 208,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,738,000 after buying an additional 26,625 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQI stock opened at $57.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.36. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $52.23 and a fifty-two week high of $60.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.601 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

