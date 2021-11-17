Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 138,885 Shares of SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,885 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.26% of SilverBow Resources worth $9,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in SilverBow Resources by 2.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 432,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,047,000 after purchasing an additional 8,397 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in SilverBow Resources during the second quarter valued at $9,749,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in SilverBow Resources during the second quarter valued at $3,712,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in SilverBow Resources by 11.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in SilverBow Resources during the second quarter valued at $1,291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

SilverBow Resources stock opened at $28.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41. The firm has a market cap of $412.36 million, a P/E ratio of -19.86 and a beta of 2.37. SilverBow Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $34.83.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SBOW. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of SilverBow Resources from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist raised their target price on shares of SilverBow Resources from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, September 11th.

SilverBow Resources, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. It engages in the acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale. The company was founded on October 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

