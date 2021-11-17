Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 139,538 Shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,039,779 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 139,538 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.37% of Immersion worth $9,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immersion during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Immersion by 135.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,617 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Immersion by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Immersion by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 6,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Immersion by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,577 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 6,227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IMMR. Colliers Securities cut shares of Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

In other Immersion news, CFO Aaron Akerman sold 4,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $27,134.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director William C. Martin sold 519,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $3,654,780.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,164,041 shares of company stock valued at $8,385,989. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IMMR opened at $7.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.71. The firm has a market cap of $242.41 million, a PE ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.86. Immersion Co. has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $16.64.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.17 million during the quarter. Immersion had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 53.02%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Immersion Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corp. engages in the creation, design, development and licensing of patented haptic innovations and software. The firm offers touch sense platform and design services. It focuses on the following target application areas: mobile devices, wearable, consumer, mobile entertainment and other content, console gaming, automotive, medical, and commercial.

