Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Position in CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,666,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 620,892 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.93% of CTI BioPharma worth $9,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 133.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 5,693 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in CTI BioPharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in CTI BioPharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in CTI BioPharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 12.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 51,567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTIC stock opened at $2.71 on Wednesday. CTI BioPharma Corp. has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $4.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $252.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.67.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTIC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. BTIG Research began coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

