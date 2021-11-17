Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 338,661 Shares of JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) by 135.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 588,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 338,661 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.40% of JOANN worth $9,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of JOANN during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of JOANN during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JOANN during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of JOANN during the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JOANN during the 1st quarter worth about $186,000. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Robert Will bought 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.44 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $26,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

JOAN stock opened at $10.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.17. JOANN Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.32.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $496.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JOANN Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th.

JOAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of JOANN from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays lowered shares of JOANN from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of JOANN from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JOANN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of JOANN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.78.

JOANN Company Profile

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

