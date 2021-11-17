Vanguard Group Inc. Has $9.15 Million Holdings in Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 496,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,591 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.64% of Zedge worth $9,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EAM Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zedge by 12.3% in the second quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 86,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 9,456 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zedge during the second quarter worth $44,000. Old West Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Zedge by 1.0% during the second quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 471,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,679,000 after buying an additional 4,632 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Zedge by 688.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 35,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Zedge by 95.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 25,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Zedge alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Zedge from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of ZDGE stock opened at $11.41 on Wednesday. Zedge, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $19.90. The stock has a market cap of $158.15 million, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 5.58, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Zedge Profile

Zedge, Inc engages in the provision of content platforms for smart phone personalization. The firm enables its consumers to personalize their mobile devices with free ring tones, wallpapers, home screen widgets, app icons, and notification sounds. Its users can access content via smart phone app, called Zedge.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Zedge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zedge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.