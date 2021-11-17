Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,120,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,608 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 13.11% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust worth $9,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 284.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 29,959 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 294,009.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 32,341 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AG Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $13.75 in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.81.

NYSE:MITT opened at $11.41 on Wednesday. AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $14.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.81. The stock has a market cap of $184.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.49.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $1.72. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 244.80%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 9.57%.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing, acquiring, and managing a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities and financial assets. The firm conducts its business through the following segments: Securities and Loans and Single-Family Rental Properties.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.