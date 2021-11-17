Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,821,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,288 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.51% of HF Foods Group worth $9,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in HF Foods Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in HF Foods Group by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 18,245 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in HF Foods Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HF Foods Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Get HF Foods Group alerts:

HF Foods Group stock opened at $7.94 on Wednesday. HF Foods Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.03 and a 12 month high of $8.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.19 million, a P/E ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.50.

HF Foods Group, Inc engages in the marketing and distributing of fresh produce, frozen and dry food, and non-food products. The firm serves the Asian and Chinese restaurants, and other foodservice customers. Its products include Asian specialties, meat and poultry, seafood, commodities, and packaging.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for HF Foods Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Foods Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.