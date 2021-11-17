Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 1,463,105 Shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,609,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,463,105 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.38% of ADMA Biologics worth $8,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the second quarter worth $479,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 2,530.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,758,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,895,000 after acquiring an additional 6,502,025 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 200,394.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 172,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 172,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 20.7% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 692,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 118,714 shares in the last quarter. 32.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ADMA Biologics news, Director Young Kwon bought 100,000 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam S. Grossman bought 250,000 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 380,000 shares of company stock worth $380,000 and have sold 1,462,857 shares worth $1,828,242. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADMA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.04.

Shares of ADMA stock opened at $1.55 on Wednesday. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $205.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 5.41.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 108.60% and a negative return on equity of 71.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

