Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 60,474 Shares of PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its stake in PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 599,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,474 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.05% of PCB Bancorp worth $9,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in PCB Bancorp in the first quarter worth $40,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp in the second quarter worth $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp in the first quarter worth $102,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp in the second quarter worth $216,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 38.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 7,506 shares during the last quarter. 33.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on PCB Bancorp from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

NASDAQ:PCB opened at $23.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.56. PCB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $23.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $343.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.87.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 35.89%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PCB Bancorp will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.87%.

About PCB Bancorp

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

