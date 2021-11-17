Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $71,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $87,000.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $110.21. 9,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,464,098. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.38. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.28 and a fifty-two week high of $111.14.

