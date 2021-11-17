Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,118 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,216,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,281,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,101,000 after buying an additional 46,849 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,367,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,977,000 after buying an additional 40,838 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 44,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $382,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BLV stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.99. 201,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,989. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.02. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $95.80 and a 1-year high of $113.79.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.