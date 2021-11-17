Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 5,317 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 155,918 shares.The stock last traded at $104.82 and had previously closed at $104.97.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.19.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGV. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 35,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.