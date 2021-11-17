Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 357,700 shares, a drop of 53.0% from the October 14th total of 761,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,027,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of VMBS opened at $52.90 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $52.72 and a one year high of $54.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.20 and its 200-day moving average is $53.36.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
