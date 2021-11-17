Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 357,700 shares, a drop of 53.0% from the October 14th total of 761,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,027,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of VMBS opened at $52.90 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $52.72 and a one year high of $54.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.20 and its 200-day moving average is $53.36.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VMBS. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 67,428,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,598,663,000 after purchasing an additional 13,139,270 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $108,168,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,594,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,433,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934,115 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,047,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $536,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,351,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $979,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,867 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.